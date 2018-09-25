Chronicle logo

General deer hunting season gears up

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, September 25, 2018

Creig Hedington/Special to The Chronicle

Dave Bozeman of Okanogan bagged this 4x4 mule deer Sept. 16 using a Mathews bow from about 36 yards in North Pine Creek. Bozeman had been hunting about seven hours since sunup when he got the deer, which dressed out at 225-plus pounds. The plan, he said, was to make the meat into steaks, summer sausage and maybe some jerky.

FACEBOOK

Trampas Stucker of Tonasket posted at Facebook on Sept. 21 that he finally got a deer in the early season bow hunting season. “What a buck,” he said.

OKANOGAN — Hunters are wrapping up early deer hunts and preparing for the start of the general season.

The state reminds hunters that they are conducting controlled burns in Okanogan, Ferry, Pend Oreille, Kittitas and Yakima counties to reduce wildfire risks and enhance wildlife habitat...

