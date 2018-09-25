National park, Pasayten turn 50

Doug Camp/Special to The Chronicle
North Cascades National Park offers views of jagged mountains, a third of the lower 48 states’ glaciers.
MAZAMA – North Cascades National Park and the Pasayten Wilderness area turn 50 years old next week.
The park complex and the wilderness area were created in 1968 by Congess and signed into law Oct...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment