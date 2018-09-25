Tonasket celebrates homecoming

TONASKET – The Tonasket Tigers are celebrating homecoming this week, with the theme “Tigers – We are Stronger Together!”

A powder puff football game begins at 7 tonight, Sept. 26, on the high school football field, with concessions available on site.

Friday’s activities include a parade through town at 1:15 p.m., followed by a homecoming assembly in the gym for high school students and community beginning at 2:10 p.m. at 35 E. Highway 20.

The Tigers host the Manson Trojans under the Friday night lights, with kick-off at 7 p.m. Prior to the game, a barbecue, open to the public, begins at 5:30 p.m. at the football entrance.

Presentation of homecoming royalty takes place during halftime.

A dance for high school students only goes from 9:30-11:30 p.m.