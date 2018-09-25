EDITORIAL: Both candidates are at fault No call for childish behavior at county fair

In recent weeks we’ve received a few comments questioning why The Chronicle hasn’t published anything about a spat between Okanogan County commissioner candidates Salley Bull (Independent) and incumbent Jim DeTro (Republican) at this year’s Okanogan County Fair.

Long story short, DeTro parked his classic pickup truck in a designated “no parking” area in front of the main gate at the fairgrounds...