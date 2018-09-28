Chronicle logo

Omak soccer fights back, tops Lake Roosevelt

Okanogan goalkeeper Gwen Painter boots the ball in a league match with Chelan on Sept. 25. From left are Chelan’s Salma Bravo, Okanogan’s Lexi Lafferty and Vivienne Bauer, and Chelan’s Yennifer Sanchez.

Photo by Al Camp
Okanogan goalkeeper Gwen Painter boots the ball in a league match with Chelan on Sept. 25. From left are Chelan’s Salma Bravo, Okanogan’s Lexi Lafferty and Vivienne Bauer, and Chelan’s Yennifer Sanchez.

By Al Camp

As of Friday, September 28, 2018

﻿

photo

Jessica McClellan of Omak (left) takes the ball away from Blossom Armstrong of Lake Roosevelt during a Sept. 25 match.

OMAK - Omak won 3-1 over Lake Roosevelt in a non-league soccer match Sept. 25 at East Side Park....

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS