Chronicle logo

Boys' basketball: Omak quickly passes Chelan

Jack Montowski of Tonasket drives against Bert Mendivil (10) of Chelan on Jan. 31.

Photo by Brock Hires
Jack Montowski of Tonasket drives against Bert Mendivil (10) of Chelan on Jan. 31.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, February 5, 2019

﻿

photo

Photo by Brock Hires

Ryker Ayers of Tonasket dribbles against Quinn Stamps of Chelan on Jan. 31.

photo

BRAD SKIFF/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Gilberto Padilla of Bridgeport grabs a key rebound against Kyler Borden (33) of Waterville-Mansfield on Feb. 1.

photo

BRAD SKIFF/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Ronnie Ubaldo of Bridgeport lays up the ball between Waterville-Mansfield defenders Feb. 1.

CHELAN - A great start helped lift Omak past Chelan, 66-49, in a Caribou Trail League game Feb. 1....

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS