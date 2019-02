GIRLS' DISTRICT UPDATE: Tonasket, Bridgeport girls to play off on Wednesday

Tonasket and Bridgeport girls' basketball teams, which are expected to tie at 5-11 in league, will play a tiebreaker at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Pateros High School for seeding to the District 5/6 tournament.

The winner will be seeded No. 6 to the tournament and play No. 3 DeSales at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Hanford High School.

The loser is out.

District play continues Feb. 9 at Hanford.