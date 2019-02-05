Letters to the Editor: Feb. 6, 2019

Understanding the constitutional oath

As noted below in Article VI, all federal officials must take an oath in support of the Constitution:

“The Senators and Representators before mentioned , and members of several State Legislatures, and executive and Judicial Officers, both of the United States and of several States shall be bound by Oath or Affirmation, to support this Constitution, but no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or Public Trust of the United States.”

The Constitution does not provide the wording for this oath, leaving that to the determination of Congress...