Chronicle logo

Letters to the Editor: Feb. 6, 2019


The Chronicle

As of Tuesday, February 5, 2019

﻿

Understanding the constitutional oath

As noted below in Article VI, all federal officials must take an oath in support of the Constitution:

“The Senators and Representators before mentioned , and members of several State Legislatures, and executive and Judicial Officers, both of the United States and of several States shall be bound by Oath or Affirmation, to support this Constitution, but no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or Public Trust of the United States.”

The Constitution does not provide the wording for this oath, leaving that to the determination of Congress...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS