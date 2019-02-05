Chronicle logo

Wrestling: Oroville, Omak to put on regionals

Austin Wood of Tonasket works against Bodie Paul of Liberty Bell in the district championship at 160 pounds. Wood would take a 10-4 decision.

SCOTT HUNTER/THE STAR
Austin Wood of Tonasket works against Bodie Paul of Liberty Bell in the district championship at 160 pounds. Wood would take a 10-4 decision.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, February 5, 2019

﻿

photo

SCOTT HUNTER/THE STAR

Colby Guzman of Oroville breaks down Gabe Garcia of Brewster at 170 pounds before winning the district title with a 17-5 major decision.

photo

SCOTT HUNTER/THE STAR

Garrett Wilson of Tonasket attempts to gain points against Darian Range of Oroville in the 145-pound finals. Wilson would take a 12-4 major decision for the title.

photo

SCOTT HUNTER/THE STAR

Carson Sasse of Tonasket won a 4-0 decision of Moses Luevano of Lake Roosevelt in the district finals at 182 pounds.

COULEE DAM - Tonasket claimed eight first-place finishes but had to battle Lake Roosevelt to claim the team title at the B’s District 6 tournament Feb. 2 at Lake Roosevelt High School....

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS