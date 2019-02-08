Caribou Trail League district tournament postponed

EAST WENATCHEE - The Caribou Trail League district basketball tournament scheduled to start Feb. 9 has been postponed because of inclement weather.

The tournament will kick off on Monday, Feb. 11, at Wenatchee High School.

Schedule:

Game 1: 3 pm – Okanogan vs Chelan girls

Game 2: 4:30 pm – Omak vs Chelan boys

Game 3: 6 pm – Omak vs Cashmere girls, winner No. 1 to crossover with NEA

Game 4: 8 pm – Okanogan vs Cashmere boys, winner No. 1 to crossover with NEA

Play resumes Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Brewster High School

Game 5: 6 pm - Winner of Game 1 vs Loser of Game 3, winner No. 2 to crossover with NEA

Game 6: 7:30 pm - Winner of Game 2 vs Loser of Game 4 winner No. 2 to crossover with NEA