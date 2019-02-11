Death threats against sheriffs probed

Roger Harnack/Statesman-Examiner
OKANOGAN — Police are investigating death threats made on a social media site against two eastern Washington sheriffs who have said they would not enforce Initiative 1639.
The measure, approved by Washington voters last fall, restricts the purchase and ownership of firearms, and includes background checks, storage requirements and waiting periods for purchasing semiautomatic assault rifles...
