Chronicle logo

State proposes land acquisitions

McLaughlin Falls area proposed for state acquisition.

Department of Fish and Wildlife
McLaughlin Falls area proposed for state acquisition.

By Dee Camp

As of Monday, February 11, 2019

﻿

OLYMPIA – Comments are being sought by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife on three proposed land acquisitions in Okanogan County and a half-dozen others in various parts of the state.

In Okanogan County, proposed acquisitions in Okanogan County are McLoughlin Falls west, north of Riverside along the Okanogan River, 730 acres; Scotch Creek addition, southeast of Conconully, 200 acres, and Golden Doe, south of Twisp near the Methow River, 110 acres...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS