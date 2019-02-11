State proposes land acquisitions

OLYMPIA – Comments are being sought by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife on three proposed land acquisitions in Okanogan County and a half-dozen others in various parts of the state.

In Okanogan County, proposed acquisitions in Okanogan County are McLoughlin Falls west, north of Riverside along the Okanogan River, 730 acres; Scotch Creek addition, southeast of Conconully, 200 acres, and Golden Doe, south of Twisp near the Methow River, 110 acres...