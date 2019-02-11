Steve’s Discount Stereo to close

Photo by Al Camp
Steve Monahan works behind his counter, which he’s done for 26 years, at Steve’s Discount Stereo in Okanogan. The store closes at the end of February.
OKANOGAN — Steve’s Discount Stereo, a fixture in the downtown business core for more than two decades, closes its doors at the end of the month.
Steve Monahan opened the store at 126 S...
