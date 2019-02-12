2B UPDATE: Twice postponed, Brewster will play Mabton on Wednesday

HANFORD – No. 1 seed Brewster girls had its first-round District 5/6 game Feb. 9 postponed against No. 4 Mabton.

And a rescheduled game for Feb. 13 also postponed.

The district quarterfinal game will be played at 4 p.m. Feb. 13 at at Brewster High School.

The District 5/6 quarterfinal game has been postponed twice following winter storms and other problems, said the Bears athletic director Greg Austin.

The game will precede the last two games in the 1A District 6 tournament.

The winner was to play Lake Roosevelt at 5 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Chelan Community Gym, where the tournament finishes Feb. 15-16.

The loser was to play Columbia (Burbank) at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Chelan Community Gym.

In the 1A District 6 girls' consolation final at Brewster on Wednesday, Omak takes on Okanogan at 6 p.m.

The loser is out while the winner advances to a crossover game with the Northeast 1A league.

In the 1A District 6 boys' consolation final that follows, Omak takes on Okanogan at 7:30 p.m.

The loser is out while the winner advances to a crossover game with the Northeast 1A league.