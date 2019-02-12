Chronicle logo

Cashmere decks Okanogan

Showdown: Omak to take on Dawgs

JoJo Ibarra (22) of Omak goes up for a layup against Bert Mendivil (10) of Chelan.

Photo by Al Camp
JoJo Ibarra (22) of Omak goes up for a layup against Bert Mendivil (10) of Chelan.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, February 12, 2019

﻿

WENATCHEE — Cashmere proved to be too fast and too tall in topping Okanogan, 70-58, for the 1A District 6 championship Feb. 11 at Wenatchee High School....

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS