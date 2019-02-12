Howe is back with Dawgs Coach returns after 14-year absence

OKANOGAN — The Okanogan School District has hired David “Peewee” Howe as the next high school baseball coach.

“We are very excited and feel extremely fortunate to have coach Howe back in charge of Okanogan baseball,” said Okanogan Athletic Director Kevin Daling. “He brings an elite level of knowledge and experience to our program. Our kids are going to love playing for him.”

Howe, 48, is the last coach to win a state baseball championship for the Bulldogs, that coming in 2000.

“Once coaching is in your blood it doesn’t go away, I guess,” said Howe, who coached Okanogan from 1999 to 2005. “It’s a good group of kids. I know the parents, probably coached most of them.”

Howe should have 15-17 players once the basketball season wraps up.

For now, eight to 12 players are voluntarily working with volunteer coaches on Sunday. The coaches include Larry Hill, Steve Giovacchini, David McCormack and “three or four (other) volunteers,” Howe said.

Howe’s assistant coach will be Okanogan graduate Sol Horner. Under state rules, neither coach can work with the players until practices officially start Feb. 25.

“Volunteers have to work with them,” said Howe.

The coach predicted the team might be short on pitching.

“But all of them are great kids,” Howe said.

A 1989 graduate of Oroville High School, Howe played football, basketball and baseball.

He also played baseball while attending Lewis-Clark College in Lewiston, Idaho.

After leaving the Okanogan post, Howe briefly coached at Omak.

Under Howe, Okanogan finished second in 2004 (lost 9-0 to Archbishop Murphy in the title game), second in 2001 (lost 12-8 to Brewster) and first in 2000 (won 13-1 over Brewster).

The Bulldogs also reached state in 2005, making it four times in seven seasons.

Howe was assistant coach for six years under Pat Messinger, who guided the Bulldogs to second in state in 1998 (fell 22-5 to Brewster) and the championship in 1979 (7-3 over Charles Wright).

Howe became the second head coach in Okanogan’s history when he succeeded Messinger in the 1999, when Okanogan fell in a regional game to Colfax. This time, he succeeds Ed Ashworth.

Howe acknowledges Okanogan has faced Brewster many times over the years.

“They beat us an awful lot, that is for sure,” said Howe.

Okanogan opens this season at Brewster on March 14.

Since Howe departed the program, Okanogan has been in the state tournament seven times without placing.