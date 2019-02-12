Chronicle logo

Snow pack declines statewide

Feb. 1 water outlook doesn’t reflect storms

Quail coo and scratch, looking for food among pine needles in Okanogan late last week. A skiff of snow partially covers the ground.

Photo by Dee Camp
Quail coo and scratch, looking for food among pine needles in Okanogan late last week. A skiff of snow partially covers the ground.

By Dee Camp

As of Tuesday, February 12, 2019

﻿

OKANOGAN - Snow pack percentages have declined statewide since Jan. 1 because of warm and dry conditions statewide, according to the Feb. 1 Washington Water Supply Outlook...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS