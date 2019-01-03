City to contract with sheriff's office

Photo by Katie Teachout
Mayor Dennis Brown and Tonasket City Council members hear from members of the public before deciding to contract temporarily with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office for police coverage. From left are council members Christa “Teagan” Levine and Marylou Kriner, Brown, City Attorney Mick Howe, and council members Jensen Sackman and Jill Ritter. Also pictured is City Clerk-Treasurer Alice Attwood.
TONASKET – In a special meeting Jan. 2, the council voted to contract temporarily with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office for police coverage....
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment