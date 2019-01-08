Tonasket disbands police department

Photo by Katie Teachout
Tonasket Police Officer Jose Perez looks on while former Police Chief Darin Odegaard puts four new Glocks in the vault. Perez was laid off two days later.
TONASKET — City council members voted to temporarily disband the Tonasket Police Department and contract with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office at a special meeting Wednesday, Jan. 2....
