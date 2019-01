Basketball games moved from Cascade to Omak on Friday, Jan. 11

OMAK - Cascade High School's gym is under construction, so the girls' and boys' basketball games scheduled for this Friday, Jan. 11, in Leavenworth are now at Omak.

Times for the high school gym include 4:15 p.m. for junior varsity girls, 5:45 p.m. for varsity girls, and 7:15 p.m. for varsity boys.

Middle school gym schedule includes 4:15 p.m. for junior varsity boys and 5:45 p.m. for c-squad boys.