City council asks mayor to resign Brown accused of asking officer to change his name

TONASKET – City council members Jill Ritter and Christa “Teagan” Levine presented Mayor Dennis Brown with votes of no confidence at Tuesday's city council meeting.

The admonitions came following Brown's hiring, firing, re-hiring and re-firing Tonasket Police Chief Darin Odegaard and Officer John Cruz in December; along with the laying off of Officer Jose Perez on Sunday, Jan...