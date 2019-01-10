City council asks mayor to resign

Tonasket Mayor Dennis Brown
TONASKET – City council members Jill Ritter and Christa “Teagan” Levine presented Mayor Dennis Brown with votes of no confidence at Tuesday's city council meeting.
The admonitions came following Brown's hiring, firing, re-hiring and re-firing Tonasket Police Chief Darin Odegaard and Officer John Cruz in December; along with the laying off of Officer Jose Perez on Sunday, Jan...
