Chronicle logo

CJTC states Cruz's reserve status lapsed

Tonasket City Hall.

City of Tonasket
Tonasket City Hall.

By Katie Teachout

As of Thursday, January 10, 2019

﻿

TONASKET – Tisha Jones, Manager of Peace Officer Certification of the State Criminal Justice Training Commission, clarified yesterday, Jan. 10, that former Tonasket Police Officer John Cruz's reserve training certificate lapsed June 20, 2018. Cruz was sworn in to work as a police officer under former Police Chief Darin Odegaard on July 9, 2018...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS