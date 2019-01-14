Girls' basketball: Pioneers run away from Dawgs

Photo by Al Camp
Payton Abrahamson (14) of Omak drives between Abbigail Popelier (14) and Lexi Lafferty (20) of Okanogan. Abrahamson led the Pioneers with 16 points.
OMAK – Omak jumped out to a large lead and stayed there in a 55-23 win over Okanogan in a Caribou Trail League girls’ basketball game Jan. 8....
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment