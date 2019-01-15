Chronicle logo

Girls' basketball: Bears take out gashed Tigers

Oroville’s Maddie Martin brings the ball up-court against Tonasket’s Kaylee Bobadilla (22) and Madilyn Larson (14) on Jan. 9. Larson was severely injured in a Jan. 11 game against Brewster.

Photo by Brock Hires
Oroville’s Maddie Martin brings the ball up-court against Tonasket’s Kaylee Bobadilla (22) and Madilyn Larson (14) on Jan. 9. Larson was severely injured in a Jan. 11 game against Brewster.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, January 15, 2019

﻿

BREWSTER – Brewster topped Tonasket, 66-31, in a league girls’ basketball game Jan. 11 that included two Tiger players being injured....

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS