Girls' basketball: Bears take out gashed Tigers

Photo by Brock Hires
Oroville’s Maddie Martin brings the ball up-court against Tonasket’s Kaylee Bobadilla (22) and Madilyn Larson (14) on Jan. 9. Larson was severely injured in a Jan. 11 game against Brewster.
BREWSTER – Brewster topped Tonasket, 66-31, in a league girls’ basketball game Jan. 11 that included two Tiger players being injured....
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment