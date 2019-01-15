Chronicle logo

Wrestling: Tigers devour Apple Pie Invite

The Tonasket High School wrestling team celebrates winning the big pie prize for winning the team championship Jan. 12 at the Apple Pie Jamboree.

The Tonasket High School wrestling team celebrates winning the big pie prize for winning the team championship Jan. 12 at the Apple Pie Jamboree.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, January 15, 2019

Photo by Brock Hires

Waylon Thomas of Tonasket works on a pin against Ramiro Ambriz of Pateros/Brewster at the Apple Pie Jamboree Saturday, Jan. 12 in Tonasket.

Photo by Brock Hires

Colin Silverthorn of Tonasket works to pin Jed McMillan of Liberty Bell a the 120-pound match.

Facebook/Tonasket Tigers Wrestling

The Tonasket High School girls' wrestling team finished 43rd out of 55 teams at the Othello Lady Huskies Invite on Jan. 12.

TONASKET - The Tonasket High School wrestling team and its nine champions earned homemade desserts at the Tigers’ Apple Pie Jamboree on Jan. 12....

