Chronicle logo

Shutdown threatens wildfire preparedness

Fire races through Indian Dan Canyon during the 2014 Carlton Complex fire.

Photo by Al Camp
Fire races through Indian Dan Canyon during the 2014 Carlton Complex fire.

The Chronicle

As of Friday, January 18, 2019

﻿

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The federal government shutdown is impacting wildfire preparedness as lack of funding continues to delay critical firefighter training and wildfire prevention programs, say U...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS