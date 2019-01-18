Chronicle logo

Tonasket law enforcement future is uncertain

Residents ponder options for police coverage in city

Several dozen residents attend a meeting last week to discuss the future of law enforcement in the City of Tonasket.

Photo by Brock Hires
By Brock Hires

As of Friday, January 18, 2019

TONASKET — Members of the city’s public safety committee, along with Okanogan County Commissioner Andy Hover and Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley, hosted a town hall meeting Tuesday, Jan. 15, to discuss city’s policing needs following the mayor’s decision to disband the police department....

