Tonasket law enforcement future is uncertain

TONASKET — Members of the city’s public safety committee, along with Okanogan County Commissioner Andy Hover and Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley, hosted a town hall meeting Tuesday, Jan. 15, to discuss city’s policing needs following the mayor’s decision to disband the police department....
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
• For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
• Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
• You can subscribe by week, month or year.
Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment