Dawg Stars offer dinner theater

Trisha Roach/Okanogan School District
The cast of “Somewhere Else Dreams” includes (front, from left) Livia Freel, Averi Brown, Trinity Gilchrist, Makenna Reed, Cora Gilchrist, Allie Eylar, Shenaine Machutes, Madison Hamblen, (second) Abbi Allbee, Daisy Berthelson, Sophie Marchand, Eleeri Loftin, Madleine Luther, McCalla Chesledon, Hailey Ianetta, Grace Berthelson, (back) Hayden Swartsel, Leif Weigel, Josh Looke, Moises Ornelas-Gomez, Tyler Marshall, Daniel Garcia and Zander Freel.
OKANOGAN – Okanogan High School Dawg Stars drama club will present “Somewhere Else Dreams,” a dinner theater production, Jan. 23-24 and Jan. 26...
