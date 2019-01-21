DNR still plans fire base

Department of Natural Resources
The proposed state Department of Natural Resources fire base building at the Omak Municipal Airport, as envisioned in 2016.
OMAK – The state Department of Natural Resources’ plans to build a new fire base at the Omak Municipal Airport are still on the boards, but have been delayed from the original time line.
In October 2016, then-Commissioner of Public Lands Peter Goldmark announced plans to build the new, $1 million-plus facility...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment