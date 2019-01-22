Chronicle logo

Boys' basketball: Bulldogs hold off Tigers

Simon Student of Liberty Bell attempts to drive against Ernie Nanamkin of Brewster.

Photo by Al Camp
Simon Student of Liberty Bell attempts to drive against Ernie Nanamkin of Brewster.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, January 22, 2019

﻿

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Isaac Baker of Brewster is smacked by Shay Crandall of Liberty Bell during a rebound.

photo

BRAD SKIFF/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Gilbert Padilla of Bridgeport scores in a game against Manson.

photo

BRAD SKIFF/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Isaac Ochoa (25) of Bridgeport gets past Bailey Cameron (5) of Manson.

TONASKET – Okanogan came from behind late to slip past Tonasket, 76-66, in a non-league boys’ basketball game Jan. 19....

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS