Confluence will cease obstetrics at North Valley

TONASKET — North Valley Hospital leaders will host a special meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, to discuss the future of the district’s obstetrical (OB) department.

Confluence Health will no longer perform obstetrical services at North Valley Hospital beginning Aug. 1, 2019,” according to Confluence Health spokesman Clint Strand. “There will be a board meeting at North Valley Hospital Jan. 24 where we will explain our position more fully.”

“North Valley Hospital has been working with Confluence Health and local doctors to solve the OB provider shortage,” a statement from the hospital said. “We value our role in providing a safe and local place for labor and delivery.”

A statement from Drs. Douglas Wilson, Paul Lacey and Elizabeth Stuhlmiller said it is becoming more difficult to find family physicians with the required skillset needed to serve the region’s rural population.

“Over the last number of years, we have been recruiting family physicians to assist with surgical obstetrics,” the statement said. “We have sent letters to rural family practice training sites, direct mailings to OB fellowship sites, used internal and external recruiting specialists, and even personally visited training programs to recruit surgically skilled OB providers.”

Clinic officials said such efforts “have seen little success.”

“The reality is very few family doctors are trained to perform cesarean sections,” officials said. “As many people may know, Dr. Wilson has accepted a position in Wenatchee and will not be available after July. Given our challenges to recruit qualified physicians, this will leave North Valley Hospital without sufficient providers. “

“Emergency cesarean sections are often needed and are frequently unforeseeable,” officials said. “Without 24/7 coverage for surgical obstetrics it would be unsafe to do any deliveries in Tonasket.

Confluence officials said beginning Aug. 1, all obstetric patients will need to go to Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak or another hospital of their choosing for delivery.

“We have been working for years to avoid this outcome, but at this time we are out of options and need to announce this change,” officials said. “We will continue to care for and deliver patients in Tonasket through July 31.”

The clinic said they are in the process of developing plans with its Omak colleagues to appropriately care for north Okanogan County obstetrical patients.