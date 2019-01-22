Five arrested after drug searches

OKANOGAN – Five people were arrested last week on suspicion of being involved in a drug trafficking organization and on outstanding warrants.

The North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Omak and Twisp police departments, and the Okanogan County Special Response team executed two search warrants Jan. 21 in the Okanogan, said Sheriff Tony Hawley.

Arrested were Maudean L. Vervalen, 29, suspicion of two counts of delivery of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drugs by a prisoner; Clifton R. Scoggins, 45, suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine; Luis A. Orosco, 34, suspicion of possession of controlled substance-heroin, two felony warrants and a misdemeanor warrant; Stacy L. Rodriguez, 52, felony warrant, and Ashley J. Pearl, 32, felony warrant.

In November 2018, the task force began investigating a drug trafficking organization, Hawley said. That led to the five arrests and two search warrants.

“Law enforcement is continuing the investigation and actively searching for at least one other suspect in connection with this investigation,” he said.

Warrants were served on two homes, one on Elmway and the other on North Fifth Avenue.

During the search warrant large amounts of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin were seized. The meth had an estimated street value of $10,000, Hawley said.