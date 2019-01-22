Five qualify for FCCLA state

Omak High School
FCCLA state qualifiers are (from left) Bailey Reed, Alexys Abramoski, Isaiah Campbell, Katrina Hendrickson and Katherine Santistevan.
OMAK – Five Omak High School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America qualified for state competition after a regional event.
Katrina Hendrickson qualified with her Power of One national project, Isaiah Campbell and Alexys Abramoski are certified evaluators and recommended for state, and Bailey Reed and Katherine Santistevan helped with STAR events...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment