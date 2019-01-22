Chronicle logo

Girls' basketball: Liberty girls shock Brewster

Liberty Bell coach Stephanie Mitchell, right, and the rest of the team at the bench cheer victory over Brewster on Jan. 18.

Photo by Al Camp
Liberty Bell coach Stephanie Mitchell, right, and the rest of the team at the bench cheer victory over Brewster on Jan. 18.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, January 22, 2019

﻿

photo

Sammi Emigh (34) and Miriam Garcia (1) surround Destiny Ferreira (14) of Liberty Bell during a scramble for a loose ball Jan. 18.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Anah Wulf of Brewster (52) shoots over Sammie Curtis of Liberty Bell (20).

photo

BRAD SKIFF/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Bridgeport's Anayeli Trejo gets fouled driving to the hoop against Manson's Evelyn De Jesus.

BREWSTER – Liberty Bell won a Central Washington 2B League girls’ basketball battle with Brewster, 43-39, on Jan. 18....

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS