Just like old times: 83-year friendship still glowing

Photo by Katie Teachout
Barbara Gilbert Hartman and Everett Turner share a laugh at the Molson Grange Saturday after selling breakfast tickets during the 15th annual Northwest Ice Fishing Festival Saturday, Jan. 19.
MOLSON — For a town with a population of 35, selling 160 pancake breakfasts at the Molson Grange is a big event.
The event was the 15th Annual Ice Fishing Festival (see Page B1) and taking the breakfast tickets were Barbara Gilbert Hartman and Everett Turner...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment