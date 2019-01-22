Library ceiling getting temporary repairs

Photo by Katie Teachout
Tonasket city councilwoman Marylou Kriner checks out the ceiling in the library to see where leaks are coming from
TONASKET — A leak in the roof at city hall has left the library with discolored ceiling tiles over the years and near-misses with water damage to irreplaceable books.
A1 Asbestos LLC performed an inspection above the drop ceiling tiles in the library last week, and reported “the roof membrane appears to be failing in some areas, allowing excessive moisture to penetrate down into the library...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment