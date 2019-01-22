Library ceiling getting temporary repairs Kriner hopes City Hall can be re-roofed this spring

TONASKET — A leak in the roof at city hall has left the library with discolored ceiling tiles over the years and near-misses with water damage to irreplaceable books.

A1 Asbestos LLC performed an inspection above the drop ceiling tiles in the library last week, and reported “the roof membrane appears to be failing in some areas, allowing excessive moisture to penetrate down into the library...