Making a splash: woman from Oregon takes grand prize at ice fishing festival

Koda Hirst, age 12, took second and third place in the youth division for his 2 lb., 6.6 oz., 17.25” fish and 14.6 oz, 12.75” fish. This was Hirst’s first year in the tournament.

Photo by Katie Teachout
By Katie Teachout

As of Tuesday, January 22, 2019

photo

Photo by Katie Teachout

Sheree Wilkinson of Spokane took Most Creative Ice Hut for this “Hula Hut” complete with surfboard, Palm trees, a shark and lounge chair.

photo

Photo by Katie Teachout

Dawn Lawson shows off the 3.26 lb, 18 ¾” lunker she pulled from Sidley Lake around 11 a.m. Lawson tied with Kristin Williams for first place, with Williams winning the tie-breaker with her 19” fish.

photo

Photo by Katie Teachout

Calvin Marcolin, age 7, is happy with the fish he caught on his inaugural ice-fishing trip. Marcolin, fishing with his father Chris, said he enjoys fishing Fish Lake in the summer.

photo

Photo by Katie Teachout

Steve Lawson pulls his second trout from Sidley Lake a split second after his wife Dawn brought in her second trout Saturday morning.

MOLSON – One hundred fishermen registered for the 15th Annual Ice Fishing Festival, with five anglers catching their limit of five fish on Sidley Lake and 25 fishermen catching at least one fish.

Total weight of 63 fish caught was 63...

