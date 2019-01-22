Omak FFA members assist with grouse project

OMAK – Members of Omak High School FFA and others volunteered last fall with the Okanogan Conservation District to mark four miles of fence line on a ranch in the Tunk Valley to conserve sharp-tailed grouse.

Okanogan Conservation District received grant funding to supply material to both the Omak and Okanogan FFA clubs, who cut the materials into three-inch pieces that are clipped onto the top wire of barbed-wire fencing...