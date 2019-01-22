Omak FFA members assist with grouse project

Omak FFA
Omak FFA chapter members work in Tunk Valley. They are (from left) Simon McCune, Paul Quick, Trevin Stidman, Sofie Fletcher, Jessie Walker and Allison Hale. In the middle are Tunk volunteers Don and Lin Peterson; at right are Allisa Carlson from the Okanogan Conservation District and Isaac Bickford from Natural Resources Conservation Service. Not pictured is Rachel McClure.
OMAK – Members of Omak High School FFA and others volunteered last fall with the Okanogan Conservation District to mark four miles of fence line on a ranch in the Tunk Valley to conserve sharp-tailed grouse.
Okanogan Conservation District received grant funding to supply material to both the Omak and Okanogan FFA clubs, who cut the materials into three-inch pieces that are clipped onto the top wire of barbed-wire fencing...
