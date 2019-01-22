Chronicle logo

Republic boys snap 17-game skid

Taylor Connor (1) of Republic drives against Sam Wright (5) of Curlew.

Photo by Al Camp
By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, January 22, 2019

The Republic High School boys’ basketball team snapped a 17-game losing skid with a 58-50 league victory over Curlew on Jan. 22....

