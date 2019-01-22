Tonasket School District performs drug search

TONASKET – Tonasket Middle School and High School administrators performed a drug dog sweep of both buildings in conjunction with Phoenix Protective Corporation Tuesday morning, Jan. 22.

According to school officials, students and teachers were asked to remain in their classrooms while the sweep was conducted. While not a lockdown, school officials use the terminology of “Clear the hallways and remain in your classroom until further notice,” as is their new policy.

The drug dog was able to effectively pass through the school without interference of people in the hallways, according to school officials.

School administrators stated “It is our consistent mission and focus to keep our schools safe, and drug dog searches are one measure we will use periodically to enhance student safety and accountability,” in a post on Tonasket School District's Facebook page Jan. 22.

