Unborn twin genetically codes sister’s children

Minuoza got the shock of her life when the DNA test came back negative - Minuoza was not the biological mother of her children.

By Amber Hedington

As of Tuesday, January 22, 2019

TWISP— How can I not be the biological mother to my children I gave birth to?

That was the question former Twisp resident Amelia Minuoza kept asking herself after a two-year struggle with a DNA conundrum.

In 2016, Minuoza, 29, moved from Twisp to Seattle in her search for answers as to why her then four-year-old son and three-month-old daughter weren’t her children...

