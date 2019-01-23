Weather brings school delays, closures

Due to inclement weather, several area schools are planning closures and delays for classes today, Jan. 23. This list will be updated as information becomes available.

Almira School District - Two-hour delay

Grand Coulee Dam School District- Closed.

Inchelium School District- Two-hour delay.

Keller School District- Two-hour delay.

Kettle Falls School District- Two-hour delay.

Methow Valley School District- Two-hour delay; emergency bus routes.

Nespelem School District- Two-hour delay.

Orient School District- Three-hour delay.

Tonasket School District- One-hour delay.