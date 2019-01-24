Sitzmark will not open this season

HAVILLAH - The Sitzmark board of directors have decided to not open the ski hill for the season.
"The decision was based on many factors, the most important one is the lack of early season snow," spokeswoman Sandra Sutton said yesterday. "We did get a decent amount of snow overnight Tuesday, unfortunately it was too little, too late. The long term forecast does not include snow, creating too short of a season."
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment