Chronicle logo

Future of obstetrics discussed in Tonasket

Health care leaders and residents discuss options for the future of North Valley Hospital’s obstetrical department.

Photo by Brock Hires
Health care leaders and residents discuss options for the future of North Valley Hospital’s obstetrical department.

By Brock Hires

As of Monday, January 28, 2019

﻿

TONASKET — Confluence Health officials met with North Valley Hospital leaders to provide an outline of where the entity stands with recruiting family practice doctors who perform obstetrical (OB)

services — notably c-sections.

Hospital Chief Information Officer John McReynolds provided an outline of where the hospital stands...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS