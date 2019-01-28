Shelter helps 1,000-plus cats in 2018

Animal Foster Care
Frank, at about 8-10 years old, has lived at the shelter since July 2017. He lost his home when his owner had to move and was unable to take him along.
OKANOGAN - Animal Foster Care Cat Shelter took in more than 1,000 abandoned, owner-surrendered, stray and rescued cats and kittens during 2018.
The all-volunteer group, which runs a no-kill shelter and adoption service at 4 Spring Coulee Road southwest of Okanogan, took in 1,077 cats and kittens...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment