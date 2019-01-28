Chronicle logo

Shelter helps 1,000-plus cats in 2018

Frank, at about 8-10 years old, has lived at the shelter since July 2017. He lost his home when his owner had to move and was unable to take him along.

Animal Foster Care
By Dee Camp

As of Monday, January 28, 2019

OKANOGAN - Animal Foster Care Cat Shelter took in more than 1,000 abandoned, owner-surrendered, stray and rescued cats and kittens during 2018.

The all-volunteer group, which runs a no-kill shelter and adoption service at 4 Spring Coulee Road southwest of Okanogan, took in 1,077 cats and kittens...

