Tonasket mayor almost resigns

Brown say he will not voluntarily vacate his post

Residents Brenda Jones, Windy Dorgan and Lisa McCoy (standing) observe City Attorney Mick Howe and Clerk-Treasurer Alice Attwood at the Tuesday, Jan. 22 Tonasket City Council meeting, which several audience members recorded with cameras and cellphones


By Katie Teachout

As of Monday, January 28, 2019

TONASKET — Dennis Brown threw his ink pen down and appeared to be close to stepping down from his post as mayor, but ultimately disregarded a unanimous vote of no-confidence by the city council Tuesday, Jan. 22....

