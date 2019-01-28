Tonasket mayor almost resigns

Residents Brenda Jones, Windy Dorgan and Lisa McCoy (standing) observe City Attorney Mick Howe and Clerk-Treasurer Alice Attwood at the Tuesday, Jan. 22 Tonasket City Council meeting, which several audience members recorded with cameras and cellphones
TONASKET — Dennis Brown threw his ink pen down and appeared to be close to stepping down from his post as mayor, but ultimately disregarded a unanimous vote of no-confidence by the city council Tuesday, Jan. 22....
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment