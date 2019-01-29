Chronicle logo

Girls' basketball: Omak tops Okanogan in comeback

Omak’s Trinity Fjellman drives around Okanogan’s Abbigail Popelier on Jan. 25.

Photo by Al Camp
Omak’s Trinity Fjellman drives around Okanogan’s Abbigail Popelier on Jan. 25.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, January 29, 2019

﻿

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Lexi Lafferty (20) of Okanogan attempts to dribble around Taya Mendoza (24) of Omak on Jan. 25.

OKANOGAN – Omak overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to turn back a stubborn Okanogan girls’ basketball squad, 57-49, in a Caribou Trail League game Jan. 25....

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS