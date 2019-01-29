Trailer destroyed by fire

OKANOGAN - Emergency crews responded to an RV fire at the Blue Mountain trailer court on South Second Avenue, early Thursday, Jan. 24.

Crews were called at 4:20 a.m. to the blaze, which destroyed the RV.

One person was injured, but declined treatment from LifeLine Ambulance.

The fire apparently was caused by an electrical problem in the engine compartment after wiring was chewed by an animal, according to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.