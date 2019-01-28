TwispWorks gets money for loan fund

TWISP – TwispWorks has been awarded money for a revolving loan fund from Okanogan County Electric Cooperative.

The $40,000 no-interest loan is designed to incubate businesses in the Methow Valley. It will help fund renovations to 1,650 square feet of interior space in the “West Shed” area of TwispWorks, 502 S. Glover St. The area now serves as outdoor equipment and vehicle storage bays.

TwispWorks houses more than 35 organizations and businesses employing nearly 100 people. The West Shed area is the last space on the campus that can serve as a home for businesses, officials said.

Renovations are expected to be complete later this year.

TwispWorks expects to receive the deed to the former Twisp Ranger District site from the donor who purchased the site in 2009 from the U.S. Forest Service.

Elsewhere at TwispWorks:

-Jonathan Baker of eqpd gear has been selected to deliver a TED Talk in February as part of the TEDxWenatcheeED conference.

He also will join a presentation on “STEM to STEAM: Keeping the Arts in Education” at 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at the new Methow Arts office on Glover Street, Twisp.

-A sponsor screening of “Twisp - The Power of Community,” a documentary about the people and values in Twisp, will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at OSB Taproom at TwispWorks.

The film is the brainchild of TwispWorks partner Leslee Goodman of Alchemy On Demand. Funding came from local donors and a grant from Artists Trust Washington.

Another screening is planned at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Methow Valley Community Center, 201 E. Methow Valley Highway.

-Several classes are planned during January and February at TwispWorks. Topics include crafts, welding, recycling, beekeeping, soil health and QuickBooks.

More information is at TwispWorks.org.