Pharmacy to open in Tonasket

TONASKET – Whitestone Pharmacy will be opening in Tonasket in January 2020.
The long-awaited pharmacy is inside Lee Franks Mercantile Sporting Goods Store, in the old Roy's Pharmacy location at 316 S. Whitcomb Ave.
Owners Mike and Stephanie Steinman are hosting an Open House this Saturday, Dec. 7.
The couple opened Lakeside Pharmacy in Oroville Jan. 8, 2018.
When Roy's Pharmacy closed in November of 2019, the Steinmans made plans to open a pharmacy in Tonasket.
Steinman said everything “fell into place” for them to open in the former location of Roy's Pharmacy. They are leasing the space from the Dave Kester family, who expanded their sporting goods store after Roy’s closed.
“We were fine with just having a pharmacy in Oroville, but when Roy's closed people were pretty devastated,” said Steinman.
With the closure of Roy's, business immediately picked up for them in Oroville, and they brought on pharmacist Bob Tomazic. Tomazic will continue to serve Oroville customers while Mike Steinman, a pharmacist for the past 20 years, will serve their Whitestone customers.
“Our goal is to get another pharmacist when we can afford it, to expand our hours to include Saturday hours,” said Stephanie Steinman. For now, Whitestone will be open Monday through Friday.
Steinman said they have been making a lot of deliveries to people in Tonasket from their Oroville Pharmacy.
“It was convenient for us, because we live in Tonasket, so we could make deliveries on our way home from work or in the morning before we went in to work,” said Steinman. “We will announce our definite opening date as soon as we hear back from insurance companies.”
As they do at Lakeside Pharmacy, they plan to honor all medical insurance policies.
“ACE will carry some durable medical equipment for us,” said Steinman. “Our over-the-counter medications will be limited, due to space, but we can place special orders and we are working to with Grants Market to carry items our customers need. So this is working out good for all of us.”
Saturday's Open House is planned for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., coinciding with Santa Clause's visit to ACE Hardware from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We knew this weekend is Winterfest, so we thought it was the perfect time to have our Open House,” said Steinman, standing at the counter behind a bright red bow with a note that reads, “To: Tonasket, Merry Christmas! From: Whitestone Pharmacy.”
